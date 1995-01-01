Login
bhd
BHD - Bahraini Dinar

The Bahraini Dinar is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Bahraini Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Bahraini Dinar Stats

NameBahraini Dinar
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Bahraini Dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrain

