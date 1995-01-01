AMD - Armenian Dram

The Armenian Dram is the currency of Armenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Armenian Dram rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Armenian Dram
|Symbol
|֏
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Luma
|Minor unit symbol
|Luma
|Top AMD conversion
|AMD to USD
|Top AMD chart
|AMD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Armenia
|Users
Armenia
