afn
AFN - Afghan Afghani

The Afghan Afghani is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghan Afghani rates and a currency converter.

Afghan Afghani Stats

NameAfghan Afghani
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afghan Afghani Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afghanistan

