1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.4292953 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 0.411642 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:27 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to CFA Franc

yer
YER
xof
XOF
1 YER2.4293 XOF
5 YER12.1465 XOF
10 YER24.293 XOF
25 YER60.7324 XOF
50 YER121.465 XOF
100 YER242.93 XOF
500 YER1,214.65 XOF
1,000 YER2,429.3 XOF
5,000 YER12,146.5 XOF
10,000 YER24,293 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Yemeni Rial

xof
XOF
yer
YER
1 XOF0.411642 YER
5 XOF2.05821 YER
10 XOF4.11642 YER
25 XOF10.2911 YER
50 XOF20.5821 YER
100 XOF41.1642 YER
500 XOF205.821 YER
1,000 XOF411.642 YER
5,000 XOF2,058.21 YER
10,000 XOF4,116.42 YER

YER to XOF Chart

1 YER = 0 XOF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.45462.4671
Low
2.40322.4032
Average
2.43682.4346
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

