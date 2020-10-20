1 YER to PHP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Philippine Pesos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.23437558 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 4.26666 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:23 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Philippine Peso

yer
YER
php
PHP
1 YER0.234376 PHP
5 YER1.17188 PHP
10 YER2.34376 PHP
25 YER5.85939 PHP
50 YER11.7188 PHP
100 YER23.4376 PHP
500 YER117.188 PHP
1,000 YER234.376 PHP
5,000 YER1,171.88 PHP
10,000 YER2,343.76 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to Yemeni Rial

php
PHP
yer
YER
1 PHP4.26666 YER
5 PHP21.3333 YER
10 PHP42.6666 YER
25 PHP106.666 YER
50 PHP213.333 YER
100 PHP426.666 YER
500 PHP2,133.33 YER
1,000 PHP4,266.66 YER
5,000 PHP21,333.3 YER
10,000 PHP42,666.6 YER

YER to PHP Chart

1 YER = 0 PHP

1 Yemeni Rial to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.235490.23549
Low
0.233340.22541
Average
0.234580.23139
Volatility
0.19%0.27%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

