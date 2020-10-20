1 Yemeni Rial =
0.23437558 Philippine Pesos
1 PHP = 4.26666 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
PHP
|1 YER
|0.234376 PHP
|5 YER
|1.17188 PHP
|10 YER
|2.34376 PHP
|25 YER
|5.85939 PHP
|50 YER
|11.7188 PHP
|100 YER
|23.4376 PHP
|500 YER
|117.188 PHP
|1,000 YER
|234.376 PHP
|5,000 YER
|1,171.88 PHP
|10,000 YER
|2,343.76 PHP
1 YER = 0 PHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23549
|0.23549
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23334
|0.22541
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.23458
|0.23139
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Philippine Peso info
