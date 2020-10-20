1 YER to MAD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Moroccan Dirhams

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.039726674 Moroccan Dirhams

1 MAD = 25.1720 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Moroccan Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:21 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Moroccan Dirham

yer
YER
mad
MAD
1 YER0.0397267 MAD
5 YER0.198633 MAD
10 YER0.397267 MAD
25 YER0.993167 MAD
50 YER1.98633 MAD
100 YER3.97267 MAD
500 YER19.8633 MAD
1,000 YER39.7267 MAD
5,000 YER198.633 MAD
10,000 YER397.267 MAD

Convert Moroccan Dirham to Yemeni Rial

mad
MAD
yer
YER
1 MAD25.172 YER
5 MAD125.86 YER
10 MAD251.72 YER
25 MAD629.3 YER
50 MAD1,258.6 YER
100 MAD2,517.2 YER
500 MAD12,586 YER
1,000 MAD25,172 YER
5,000 MAD125,860 YER
10,000 MAD251,720 YER

YER to MAD Chart

1 YER = 0 MAD

1 Yemeni Rial to Moroccan Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0399530.040667
Low
0.0394490.039449
Average
0.0397620.039987
Volatility
0.19%0.25%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

