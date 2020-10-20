1 XOF to ZWD - Convert CFA Francs to Zimbabwean Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.59637625 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 1.67679 XOF

ZWD replaced by ZWL

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:10 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar

xof
XOF
zwd
ZWD
1 XOF0.596376 ZWD
5 XOF2.98188 ZWD
10 XOF5.96376 ZWD
25 XOF14.9094 ZWD
50 XOF29.8188 ZWD
100 XOF59.6376 ZWD
500 XOF298.188 ZWD
1,000 XOF596.376 ZWD
5,000 XOF2,981.88 ZWD
10,000 XOF5,963.76 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to CFA Franc

zwd
ZWD
xof
XOF
1 ZWD1.67679 XOF
5 ZWD8.38397 XOF
10 ZWD16.7679 XOF
25 ZWD41.9198 XOF
50 ZWD83.8397 XOF
100 ZWD167.679 XOF
500 ZWD838.397 XOF
1,000 ZWD1,676.79 XOF
5,000 ZWD8,383.97 XOF
10,000 ZWD16,767.9 XOF

XOF to ZWD Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZWD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.601750.60175
Low
0.589240.58597
Average
0.593520.59398
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

