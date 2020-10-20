1 XOF to ZAR - Convert CFA Francs to South African Rand

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.030331326 South African Rand

1 ZAR = 32.9692 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to South African Rand conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:37 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to South African Rand

xof
XOF
zar
ZAR
1 XOF0.0303313 ZAR
5 XOF0.151657 ZAR
10 XOF0.303313 ZAR
25 XOF0.758283 ZAR
50 XOF1.51657 ZAR
100 XOF3.03313 ZAR
500 XOF15.1657 ZAR
1,000 XOF30.3313 ZAR
5,000 XOF151.657 ZAR
10,000 XOF303.313 ZAR

Convert South African Rand to CFA Franc

zar
ZAR
xof
XOF
1 ZAR32.9692 XOF
5 ZAR164.846 XOF
10 ZAR329.692 XOF
25 ZAR824.23 XOF
50 ZAR1,648.46 XOF
100 ZAR3,296.92 XOF
500 ZAR16,484.6 XOF
1,000 ZAR32,969.2 XOF
5,000 ZAR164,846 XOF
10,000 ZAR329,692 XOF

XOF to ZAR Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZAR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to South African Rand stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0314930.031493
Low
0.0292760.029276
Average
0.0301710.030451
Volatility
0.85%0.63%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
zar

ZAR - South African Rand

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.

More South African Rand info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings