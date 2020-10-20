1 CFA Franc =
0.41208729 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 2.42667 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.41208729 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 2.42667 XOF
XOF
YER
|1 XOF
|0.412087 YER
|5 XOF
|2.06044 YER
|10 XOF
|4.12087 YER
|25 XOF
|10.3022 YER
|50 XOF
|20.6044 YER
|100 XOF
|41.2087 YER
|500 XOF
|206.044 YER
|1,000 XOF
|412.087 YER
|5,000 XOF
|2,060.44 YER
|10,000 XOF
|4,120.87 YER
1 XOF = 0 YER
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41612
|0.41612
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40740
|0.40533
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.41046
|0.41079
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings