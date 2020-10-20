1 XOF to XPD - Convert CFA Francs to Palladium Ounces

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000001611100996 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 620,694 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:30 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Palladium Ounce

xof
XOF
xpd
XPD
1 XOF0.0000016111 XPD
5 XOF0.0000080555 XPD
10 XOF0.000016111 XPD
25 XOF0.0000402775 XPD
50 XOF0.000080555 XPD
100 XOF0.00016111 XPD
500 XOF0.00080555 XPD
1,000 XOF0.0016111 XPD
5,000 XOF0.0080555 XPD
10,000 XOF0.016111 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to CFA Franc

xpd
XPD
xof
XOF
1 XPD620,694 XOF
5 XPD3,103,470 XOF
10 XPD6,206,940 XOF
25 XPD15,517,300 XOF
50 XPD31,034,700 XOF
100 XPD62,069,400 XOF
500 XPD310,347,000 XOF
1,000 XPD620,694,000 XOF
5,000 XPD3,103,470,000 XOF
10,000 XPD6,206,940,000 XOF

XOF to XPD Chart

1 XOF = 0 XPD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000183510.0000018351
Low
0.00000160910.0000015158
Average
0.00000175020.0000016946
Volatility
2.64%2.85%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

