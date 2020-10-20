1 CFA Franc =
0.000001611100996 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 620,694 XOF
XOF
XPD
|1 XOF
|0.0000016111 XPD
|5 XOF
|0.0000080555 XPD
|10 XOF
|0.000016111 XPD
|25 XOF
|0.0000402775 XPD
|50 XOF
|0.000080555 XPD
|100 XOF
|0.00016111 XPD
|500 XOF
|0.00080555 XPD
|1,000 XOF
|0.0016111 XPD
|5,000 XOF
|0.0080555 XPD
|10,000 XOF
|0.016111 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000018351
|0.0000018351
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000016091
|0.0000015158
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000017502
|0.0000016946
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.64%
|2.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
