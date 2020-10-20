1 XOF to XDR - Convert CFA Francs to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012494371 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 800.360 XOF

CFA Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights

xof
XOF
xdr
XDR
1 XOF0.00124944 XDR
5 XOF0.00624719 XDR
10 XOF0.0124944 XDR
25 XOF0.0312359 XDR
50 XOF0.0624719 XDR
100 XOF0.124944 XDR
500 XOF0.624719 XDR
1,000 XOF1.24944 XDR
5,000 XOF6.24719 XDR
10,000 XOF12.4944 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to CFA Franc

xdr
XDR
xof
XOF
1 XDR800.36 XOF
5 XDR4,001.8 XOF
10 XDR8,003.6 XOF
25 XDR20,009 XOF
50 XDR40,018 XOF
100 XDR80,036 XOF
500 XDR400,180 XOF
1,000 XDR800,360 XOF
5,000 XDR4,001,800 XOF
10,000 XDR8,003,600 XOF

XOF to XDR Chart

1 XOF = 0 XDR

1 CFA Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00125290.0012530
Low
0.00123900.0012318
Average
0.00124320.0012431
Volatility
0.20%0.18%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

, ratings