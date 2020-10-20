1 CFA Franc =
0.000000699163883 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 1,430,280 XOF
XOF
XAU
|1 XOF
|0.000000699164 XAU
|5 XOF
|0.00000349582 XAU
|10 XOF
|0.00000699164 XAU
|25 XOF
|0.0000174791 XAU
|50 XOF
|0.0000349582 XAU
|100 XOF
|0.0000699164 XAU
|500 XOF
|0.000349582 XAU
|1,000 XOF
|0.000699164 XAU
|5,000 XOF
|0.00349582 XAU
|10,000 XOF
|0.00699164 XAU
1 XOF = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000071860
|0.00000072170
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000069140
|0.00000067950
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000070530
|0.00000070140
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.87%
|0.83%
The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.
