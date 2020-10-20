1 CFA Franc =
0.000053993817541 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 18,520.6 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.000053993817541 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 18,520.6 XOF
XOF
XAG
|1 XOF
|0.0000539938 XAG
|5 XOF
|0.000269969 XAG
|10 XOF
|0.000539938 XAG
|25 XOF
|0.00134985 XAG
|50 XOF
|0.00269969 XAG
|100 XOF
|0.00539938 XAG
|500 XOF
|0.0269969 XAG
|1,000 XOF
|0.0539938 XAG
|5,000 XOF
|0.269969 XAG
|10,000 XOF
|0.539938 XAG
1 XOF = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000056695
|0.000061962
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000052983
|0.000051405
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000055492
|0.000056818
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.07%
|1.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings