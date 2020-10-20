1 XOF to WST - Convert CFA Francs to Samoan Tala

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0045208105 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 221.199 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Samoan Tala

xof
XOF
wst
WST
1 XOF0.00452081 WST
5 XOF0.0226041 WST
10 XOF0.0452081 WST
25 XOF0.11302 WST
50 XOF0.226041 WST
100 XOF0.452081 WST
500 XOF2.26041 WST
1,000 XOF4.52081 WST
5,000 XOF22.6041 WST
10,000 XOF45.2081 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to CFA Franc

wst
WST
xof
XOF
1 WST221.199 XOF
5 WST1,106 XOF
10 WST2,211.99 XOF
25 WST5,529.98 XOF
50 WST11,060 XOF
100 WST22,119.9 XOF
500 WST110,600 XOF
1,000 WST221,199 XOF
5,000 WST1,106,000 XOF
10,000 WST2,211,990 XOF

XOF to WST Chart

1 XOF = 0 WST

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00454670.0045548
Low
0.00444780.0043611
Average
0.00448050.0045003
Volatility
0.42%0.77%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings