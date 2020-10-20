1 XOF to VUV - Convert CFA Francs to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.19699748 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 5.07621 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

xof
XOF
vuv
VUV
1 XOF0.196997 VUV
5 XOF0.984987 VUV
10 XOF1.96997 VUV
25 XOF4.92494 VUV
50 XOF9.84987 VUV
100 XOF19.6997 VUV
500 XOF98.4987 VUV
1,000 XOF196.997 VUV
5,000 XOF984.987 VUV
10,000 XOF1,969.97 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to CFA Franc

vuv
VUV
xof
XOF
1 VUV5.07621 XOF
5 VUV25.381 XOF
10 VUV50.7621 XOF
25 VUV126.905 XOF
50 VUV253.81 XOF
100 VUV507.621 XOF
500 VUV2,538.1 XOF
1,000 VUV5,076.21 XOF
5,000 VUV25,381 XOF
10,000 VUV50,762.1 XOF

XOF to VUV Chart

1 XOF = 0 VUV

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.199070.19952
Low
0.193660.19366
Average
0.195820.19684
Volatility
0.69%0.60%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings