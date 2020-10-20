1 XOF to UYU - Convert CFA Francs to Uruguayan Pesos

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.065971027 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 15.1582 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Uruguayan Peso

xof
XOF
uyu
UYU
1 XOF0.065971 UYU
5 XOF0.329855 UYU
10 XOF0.65971 UYU
25 XOF1.64928 UYU
50 XOF3.29855 UYU
100 XOF6.5971 UYU
500 XOF32.9855 UYU
1,000 XOF65.971 UYU
5,000 XOF329.855 UYU
10,000 XOF659.71 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to CFA Franc

uyu
UYU
xof
XOF
1 UYU15.1582 XOF
5 UYU75.7908 XOF
10 UYU151.582 XOF
25 UYU378.954 XOF
50 UYU757.908 XOF
100 UYU1,515.82 XOF
500 UYU7,579.08 XOF
1,000 UYU15,158.2 XOF
5,000 UYU75,790.8 XOF
10,000 UYU151,582 XOF

XOF to UYU Chart

1 XOF = 0 UYU

1 CFA Franc to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0656110.065611
Low
0.0636960.062248
Average
0.0643660.063599
Volatility
0.57%0.58%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

, ratings