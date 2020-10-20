1 CFA Franc =
0.065971027 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 15.1582 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.065971027 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 15.1582 XOF
XOF
UYU
|1 XOF
|0.065971 UYU
|5 XOF
|0.329855 UYU
|10 XOF
|0.65971 UYU
|25 XOF
|1.64928 UYU
|50 XOF
|3.29855 UYU
|100 XOF
|6.5971 UYU
|500 XOF
|32.9855 UYU
|1,000 XOF
|65.971 UYU
|5,000 XOF
|329.855 UYU
|10,000 XOF
|659.71 UYU
1 XOF = 0 UYU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.065611
|0.065611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.063696
|0.062248
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.064366
|0.063599
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.More Uruguayan Peso info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings