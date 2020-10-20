1 CFA Franc =
0.053611002 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 18.6529 XOF
XOF
TWD
|1 XOF
|0.053611 TWD
|5 XOF
|0.268055 TWD
|10 XOF
|0.53611 TWD
|25 XOF
|1.34028 TWD
|50 XOF
|2.68055 TWD
|100 XOF
|5.3611 TWD
|500 XOF
|26.8055 TWD
|1,000 XOF
|53.611 TWD
|5,000 XOF
|268.055 TWD
|10,000 XOF
|536.11 TWD
1 XOF = 0 TWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053752
|0.053785
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.052760
|0.052398
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.053152
|0.053117
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.22%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.
