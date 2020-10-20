1 XOF to TWD - Convert CFA Francs to Taiwan New Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.053611002 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 18.6529 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:00 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Taiwan New Dollar

xof
XOF
twd
TWD
1 XOF0.053611 TWD
5 XOF0.268055 TWD
10 XOF0.53611 TWD
25 XOF1.34028 TWD
50 XOF2.68055 TWD
100 XOF5.3611 TWD
500 XOF26.8055 TWD
1,000 XOF53.611 TWD
5,000 XOF268.055 TWD
10,000 XOF536.11 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to CFA Franc

twd
TWD
xof
XOF
1 TWD18.6529 XOF
5 TWD93.2644 XOF
10 TWD186.529 XOF
25 TWD466.322 XOF
50 TWD932.644 XOF
100 TWD1,865.29 XOF
500 TWD9,326.44 XOF
1,000 TWD18,652.9 XOF
5,000 TWD93,264.4 XOF
10,000 TWD186,529 XOF

XOF to TWD Chart

1 XOF = 0 TWD

1 CFA Franc to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0537520.053785
Low
0.0527600.052398
Average
0.0531520.053117
Volatility
0.22%0.22%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

