1 CFA Franc =
0.011132141 Trinidadian Dollars
1 TTD = 89.8300 XOF
XOF
TTD
|1 XOF
|0.0111321 TTD
|5 XOF
|0.0556607 TTD
|10 XOF
|0.111321 TTD
|25 XOF
|0.278304 TTD
|50 XOF
|0.556607 TTD
|100 XOF
|1.11321 TTD
|500 XOF
|5.56607 TTD
|1,000 XOF
|11.1321 TTD
|5,000 XOF
|55.6607 TTD
|10,000 XOF
|111.321 TTD
1 XOF = 0 TTD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011281
|0.011281
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011046
|0.010985
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011125
|0.011134
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.More Trinidadian Dollar info
