1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.053493006 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 18.6940 XOF

CFA Franc to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:00 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Turkish Lira

xof
XOF
try
TRY
1 XOF0.053493 TRY
5 XOF0.267465 TRY
10 XOF0.53493 TRY
25 XOF1.33733 TRY
50 XOF2.67465 TRY
100 XOF5.3493 TRY
500 XOF26.7465 TRY
1,000 XOF53.493 TRY
5,000 XOF267.465 TRY
10,000 XOF534.93 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to CFA Franc

try
TRY
xof
XOF
1 TRY18.694 XOF
5 TRY93.4702 XOF
10 TRY186.94 XOF
25 TRY467.351 XOF
50 TRY934.702 XOF
100 TRY1,869.4 XOF
500 TRY9,347.02 XOF
1,000 TRY18,694 XOF
5,000 TRY93,470.2 XOF
10,000 TRY186,940 XOF

XOF to TRY Chart

1 XOF = 0 TRY

1 CFA Franc to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0541490.054149
Low
0.0530250.052532
Average
0.0534990.053207
Volatility
0.49%0.36%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

