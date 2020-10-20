1 CFA Franc =
0.0057665426 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 173.414 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
TMT
|1 XOF
|0.00576654 TMT
|5 XOF
|0.0288327 TMT
|10 XOF
|0.0576654 TMT
|25 XOF
|0.144164 TMT
|50 XOF
|0.288327 TMT
|100 XOF
|0.576654 TMT
|500 XOF
|2.88327 TMT
|1,000 XOF
|5.76654 TMT
|5,000 XOF
|28.8327 TMT
|10,000 XOF
|57.6654 TMT
1 XOF = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0058256
|0.0058256
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0056924
|0.0056566
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0057449
|0.0057445
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
