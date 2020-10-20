1 CFA Franc =
0.017615871 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 56.7670 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.017615871 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 56.7670 XOF
XOF
TJS
|1 XOF
|0.0176159 TJS
|5 XOF
|0.0880794 TJS
|10 XOF
|0.176159 TJS
|25 XOF
|0.440397 TJS
|50 XOF
|0.880794 TJS
|100 XOF
|1.76159 TJS
|500 XOF
|8.80794 TJS
|1,000 XOF
|17.6159 TJS
|5,000 XOF
|88.0794 TJS
|10,000 XOF
|176.159 TJS
1 XOF = 0 TJS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017846
|0.018130
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017315
|0.017315
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017514
|0.017752
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.40%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.More Tajikistani Somoni info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings