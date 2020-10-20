1 XOF to SVC - Convert CFA Francs to Salvadoran Colones

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.014415392 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 69.3703 XOF

CFA Franc to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:08 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Salvadoran Colon

xof
XOF
svc
SVC
1 XOF0.0144154 SVC
5 XOF0.072077 SVC
10 XOF0.144154 SVC
25 XOF0.360385 SVC
50 XOF0.72077 SVC
100 XOF1.44154 SVC
500 XOF7.2077 SVC
1,000 XOF14.4154 SVC
5,000 XOF72.077 SVC
10,000 XOF144.154 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to CFA Franc

svc
SVC
xof
XOF
1 SVC69.3703 XOF
5 SVC346.851 XOF
10 SVC693.703 XOF
25 SVC1,734.26 XOF
50 SVC3,468.51 XOF
100 SVC6,937.03 XOF
500 SVC34,685.1 XOF
1,000 SVC69,370.3 XOF
5,000 SVC346,851 XOF
10,000 SVC693,703 XOF

XOF to SVC Chart

1 XOF = 0 SVC

1 CFA Franc to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0145490.014549
Low
0.0142470.014167
Average
0.0143500.014361
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

