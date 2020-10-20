1 XOF to SRD - Convert CFA Francs to Surinamese Dollars

1 CFA Franc =

0.050314322 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 19.8751 XOF

CFA Franc to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:29 UTC

1 XOF0.0503143 SRD
5 XOF0.251572 SRD
10 XOF0.503143 SRD
25 XOF1.25786 SRD
50 XOF2.51572 SRD
100 XOF5.03143 SRD
500 XOF25.1572 SRD
1,000 XOF50.3143 SRD
5,000 XOF251.572 SRD
10,000 XOF503.143 SRD

1 SRD19.8751 XOF
5 SRD99.3753 XOF
10 SRD198.751 XOF
25 SRD496.876 XOF
50 SRD993.753 XOF
100 SRD1,987.51 XOF
500 SRD9,937.53 XOF
1,000 SRD19,875.1 XOF
5,000 SRD99,375.3 XOF
10,000 SRD198,751 XOF

1 CFA Franc to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0531410.057911
Low
0.0494400.049440
Average
0.0515390.053912
Volatility
1.65%1.87%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

