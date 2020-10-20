1 XOF to SLL - Convert CFA Francs to Sierra Leonean Leones

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

37.248962 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLL = 0.0268464 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone

xof
XOF
sll
SLL
1 XOF37.249 SLL
5 XOF186.245 SLL
10 XOF372.49 SLL
25 XOF931.224 SLL
50 XOF1,862.45 SLL
100 XOF3,724.9 SLL
500 XOF18,624.5 SLL
1,000 XOF37,249 SLL
5,000 XOF186,245 SLL
10,000 XOF372,490 SLL

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to CFA Franc

sll
SLL
xof
XOF
1 SLL0.0268464 XOF
5 SLL0.134232 XOF
10 SLL0.268464 XOF
25 SLL0.67116 XOF
50 SLL1.34232 XOF
100 SLL2.68464 XOF
500 SLL13.4232 XOF
1,000 SLL26.8464 XOF
5,000 SLL134.232 XOF
10,000 SLL268.464 XOF

XOF to SLL Chart

1 XOF = 0 SLL

1 CFA Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
37.35838.214
Low
36.57736.553
Average
36.91537.151
Volatility
0.54%0.66%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

