1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012898392 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 775.290 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:29 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Saint Helenian Pound

xof
XOF
shp
SHP
1 XOF0.00128984 SHP
5 XOF0.0064492 SHP
10 XOF0.0128984 SHP
25 XOF0.032246 SHP
50 XOF0.064492 SHP
100 XOF0.128984 SHP
500 XOF0.64492 SHP
1,000 XOF1.28984 SHP
5,000 XOF6.4492 SHP
10,000 XOF12.8984 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to CFA Franc

shp
SHP
xof
XOF
1 SHP775.29 XOF
5 SHP3,876.45 XOF
10 SHP7,752.9 XOF
25 SHP19,382.3 XOF
50 SHP38,764.5 XOF
100 SHP77,529 XOF
500 SHP387,645 XOF
1,000 SHP775,290 XOF
5,000 SHP3,876,450 XOF
10,000 SHP7,752,900 XOF

XOF to SHP Chart

1 XOF = 0 SHP

1 CFA Franc to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

