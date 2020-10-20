1 XOF to SCR - Convert CFA Francs to Seychellois Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.022814954 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 43.8309 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Seychellois Rupee

xof
XOF
scr
SCR
1 XOF0.022815 SCR
5 XOF0.114075 SCR
10 XOF0.22815 SCR
25 XOF0.570374 SCR
50 XOF1.14075 SCR
100 XOF2.2815 SCR
500 XOF11.4075 SCR
1,000 XOF22.815 SCR
5,000 XOF114.075 SCR
10,000 XOF228.15 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to CFA Franc

scr
SCR
xof
XOF
1 SCR43.8309 XOF
5 SCR219.155 XOF
10 SCR438.309 XOF
25 SCR1,095.77 XOF
50 SCR2,191.55 XOF
100 SCR4,383.09 XOF
500 SCR21,915.5 XOF
1,000 SCR43,830.9 XOF
5,000 SCR219,155 XOF
10,000 SCR438,309 XOF

XOF to SCR Chart

1 XOF = 0 SCR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0243080.024444
Low
0.0222230.021752
Average
0.0229580.022769
Volatility
3.29%3.70%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Seychellois Rupee info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings