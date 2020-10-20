1 XOF to SAR - Convert CFA Francs to Saudi Arabian Riyals

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.006159548 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 162.350 XOF

CFA Franc to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:00 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Saudi Arabian Riyal

1 XOF0.00615955 SAR
5 XOF0.0307977 SAR
10 XOF0.0615955 SAR
25 XOF0.153989 SAR
50 XOF0.307977 SAR
100 XOF0.615955 SAR
500 XOF3.07977 SAR
1,000 XOF6.15955 SAR
5,000 XOF30.7977 SAR
10,000 XOF61.5955 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to CFA Franc

1 SAR162.35 XOF
5 SAR811.748 XOF
10 SAR1,623.5 XOF
25 SAR4,058.74 XOF
50 SAR8,117.48 XOF
100 SAR16,235 XOF
500 SAR81,174.8 XOF
1,000 SAR162,350 XOF
5,000 SAR811,748 XOF
10,000 SAR1,623,500 XOF

XOF to SAR Chart

1 CFA Franc to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00623530.0062353
Low
0.00610570.0060718
Average
0.00615000.0061548
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

