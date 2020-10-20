1 CFA Franc =
0.006159548 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 162.350 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SAR
|1 XOF
|0.00615955 SAR
|5 XOF
|0.0307977 SAR
|10 XOF
|0.0615955 SAR
|25 XOF
|0.153989 SAR
|50 XOF
|0.307977 SAR
|100 XOF
|0.615955 SAR
|500 XOF
|3.07977 SAR
|1,000 XOF
|6.15955 SAR
|5,000 XOF
|30.7977 SAR
|10,000 XOF
|61.5955 SAR
1 XOF = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062353
|0.0062353
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061057
|0.0060718
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061500
|0.0061548
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
