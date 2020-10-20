1 XOF to RWF - Convert CFA Francs to Rwandan Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.1527827 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 0.464515 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:30 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Rwandan Franc

xof
XOF
rwf
RWF
1 XOF2.15278 RWF
5 XOF10.7639 RWF
10 XOF21.5278 RWF
25 XOF53.8196 RWF
50 XOF107.639 RWF
100 XOF215.278 RWF
500 XOF1,076.39 RWF
1,000 XOF2,152.78 RWF
5,000 XOF10,763.9 RWF
10,000 XOF21,527.8 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to CFA Franc

rwf
RWF
xof
XOF
1 RWF0.464515 XOF
5 RWF2.32258 XOF
10 RWF4.64515 XOF
25 RWF11.6129 XOF
50 RWF23.2258 XOF
100 RWF46.4515 XOF
500 RWF232.258 XOF
1,000 RWF464.515 XOF
5,000 RWF2,322.58 XOF
10,000 RWF4,645.15 XOF

XOF to RWF Chart

1 XOF = 0 RWF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.17772.1777
Low
2.12642.0904
Average
2.14972.1338
Volatility
0.66%0.60%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

More Rwandan Franc info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings