1 CFA Franc =
0.14370984 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 6.95847 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
RUB
|1 XOF
|0.14371 RUB
|5 XOF
|0.718549 RUB
|10 XOF
|1.4371 RUB
|25 XOF
|3.59275 RUB
|50 XOF
|7.18549 RUB
|100 XOF
|14.371 RUB
|500 XOF
|71.8549 RUB
|1,000 XOF
|143.71 RUB
|5,000 XOF
|718.549 RUB
|10,000 XOF
|1,437.1 RUB
1 XOF = 0 RUB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15078
|0.15296
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13998
|0.13998
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.14635
|0.14890
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.25%
|1.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.More Russian Ruble info
