1 XOF to QAR - Convert CFA Francs to Qatari Rials

1 CFA Franc =

0.0059968032 Qatari Rials

1 QAR = 166.756 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Qatari Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:08 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Qatari Riyal

XOF
QAR
1 XOF0.0059968 QAR
5 XOF0.029984 QAR
10 XOF0.059968 QAR
25 XOF0.14992 QAR
50 XOF0.29984 QAR
100 XOF0.59968 QAR
500 XOF2.9984 QAR
1,000 XOF5.9968 QAR
5,000 XOF29.984 QAR
10,000 XOF59.968 QAR

Convert Qatari Riyal to CFA Franc

QAR
XOF
1 QAR166.756 XOF
5 QAR833.778 XOF
10 QAR1,667.56 XOF
25 QAR4,168.89 XOF
50 QAR8,337.78 XOF
100 QAR16,675.6 XOF
500 QAR83,377.8 XOF
1,000 QAR166,756 XOF
5,000 QAR833,778 XOF
10,000 QAR1,667,560 XOF

XOF to QAR Chart

1 XOF = 0 QAR

1 CFA Franc to Qatari Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00605240.0060524
Low
0.00592660.0058937
Average
0.00596960.0059743
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

XOF to USD

XOF to EUR

XOF to GBP

XOF to JPY

XOF to CAD

XOF to AUD

XOF to CHF

XOF to CNY

