1 CFA Franc =
0.0065536141 Polish Zlotych
1 PLN = 152.588 XOF
XOF
PLN
|1 XOF
|0.00655361 PLN
|5 XOF
|0.0327681 PLN
|10 XOF
|0.0655361 PLN
|25 XOF
|0.16384 PLN
|50 XOF
|0.327681 PLN
|100 XOF
|0.655361 PLN
|500 XOF
|3.27681 PLN
|1,000 XOF
|6.55361 PLN
|5,000 XOF
|32.7681 PLN
|10,000 XOF
|65.5361 PLN
1 XOF = 0 PLN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0066874
|0.0066874
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0065144
|0.0064827
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0065892
|0.0065599
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.More Polish Zloty info
