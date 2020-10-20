1 CFA Franc =
0.0063372252 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 157.798 XOF
XOF
PGK
|1 XOF
|0.00633723 PGK
|5 XOF
|0.0316861 PGK
|10 XOF
|0.0633723 PGK
|25 XOF
|0.158431 PGK
|50 XOF
|0.316861 PGK
|100 XOF
|0.633723 PGK
|500 XOF
|3.16861 PGK
|1,000 XOF
|6.33723 PGK
|5,000 XOF
|31.6861 PGK
|10,000 XOF
|63.3723 PGK
1 XOF = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0063812
|0.0063886
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062622
|0.0061220
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0063113
|0.0062830
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
