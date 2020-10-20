1 CFA Franc =
0.0062697606 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 159.496 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0062697606 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 159.496 XOF
XOF
PEN
|1 XOF
|0.00626976 PEN
|5 XOF
|0.0313488 PEN
|10 XOF
|0.0626976 PEN
|25 XOF
|0.156744 PEN
|50 XOF
|0.313488 PEN
|100 XOF
|0.626976 PEN
|500 XOF
|3.13488 PEN
|1,000 XOF
|6.26976 PEN
|5,000 XOF
|31.3488 PEN
|10,000 XOF
|62.6976 PEN
1 XOF = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062902
|0.0062902
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061504
|0.0059881
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0062119
|0.0061498
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings