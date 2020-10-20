1 XOF to OMR - Convert CFA Francs to Omani Rials

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00063369784 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 1,578.04 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:08 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Omani Rial

xof
XOF
omr
OMR
1 XOF0.000633698 OMR
5 XOF0.00316849 OMR
10 XOF0.00633698 OMR
25 XOF0.0158424 OMR
50 XOF0.0316849 OMR
100 XOF0.0633698 OMR
500 XOF0.316849 OMR
1,000 XOF0.633698 OMR
5,000 XOF3.16849 OMR
10,000 XOF6.33698 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to CFA Franc

omr
OMR
xof
XOF
1 OMR1,578.04 XOF
5 OMR7,890.2 XOF
10 OMR15,780.4 XOF
25 OMR39,451 XOF
50 OMR78,902 XOF
100 OMR157,804 XOF
500 OMR789,020 XOF
1,000 OMR1,578,040 XOF
5,000 OMR7,890,200 XOF
10,000 OMR15,780,400 XOF

XOF to OMR Chart

1 XOF = 0 OMR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000640130.00064013
Low
0.000626810.00062327
Average
0.000631340.00063181
Volatility
0.31%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

