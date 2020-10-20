1 XOF to NZD - Convert CFA Francs to New Zealand Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0027016314 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 370.147 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:51 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to New Zealand Dollar

xof
XOF
nzd
NZD
1 XOF0.00270163 NZD
5 XOF0.0135082 NZD
10 XOF0.0270163 NZD
25 XOF0.0675408 NZD
50 XOF0.135082 NZD
100 XOF0.270163 NZD
500 XOF1.35082 NZD
1,000 XOF2.70163 NZD
5,000 XOF13.5082 NZD
10,000 XOF27.0163 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to CFA Franc

nzd
NZD
xof
XOF
1 NZD370.147 XOF
5 NZD1,850.73 XOF
10 NZD3,701.47 XOF
25 NZD9,253.67 XOF
50 NZD18,507.3 XOF
100 NZD37,014.7 XOF
500 NZD185,073 XOF
1,000 NZD370,147 XOF
5,000 NZD1,850,730 XOF
10,000 NZD3,701,470 XOF

XOF to NZD Chart

1 XOF = 0 NZD

1 CFA Franc to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00269890.0027661
Low
0.00265710.0026571
Average
0.00267580.0027110
Volatility
0.26%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

