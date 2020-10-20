1 CFA Franc =
0.0027016314 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 370.147 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
NZD
|1 XOF
|0.00270163 NZD
|5 XOF
|0.0135082 NZD
|10 XOF
|0.0270163 NZD
|25 XOF
|0.0675408 NZD
|50 XOF
|0.135082 NZD
|100 XOF
|0.270163 NZD
|500 XOF
|1.35082 NZD
|1,000 XOF
|2.70163 NZD
|5,000 XOF
|13.5082 NZD
|10,000 XOF
|27.0163 NZD
1 XOF = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026989
|0.0027661
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026571
|0.0026571
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026758
|0.0027110
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.
