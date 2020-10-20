1 XOF to NOK - Convert CFA Francs to Norwegian Kroner

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.01743465 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 57.3570 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Norwegian Krone

XOF
XOF
NOK
NOK
1 XOF0.0174346 NOK
5 XOF0.0871732 NOK
10 XOF0.174346 NOK
25 XOF0.435866 NOK
50 XOF0.871732 NOK
100 XOF1.74346 NOK
500 XOF8.71732 NOK
1,000 XOF17.4346 NOK
5,000 XOF87.1732 NOK
10,000 XOF174.346 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to CFA Franc

NOK
NOK
XOF
XOF
1 NOK57.357 XOF
5 NOK286.785 XOF
10 NOK573.57 XOF
25 NOK1,433.93 XOF
50 NOK2,867.85 XOF
100 NOK5,735.7 XOF
500 NOK28,678.5 XOF
1,000 NOK57,357 XOF
5,000 NOK286,785 XOF
10,000 NOK573,570 XOF

XOF to NOK Chart

1 XOF = 0 NOK

1 CFA Franc to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0176510.018079
Low
0.0172100.017210
Average
0.0174190.017642
Volatility
0.35%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

usd

eur

gbp

jpy

cad

aud

chf

cny

, ratings