1 XOF to NIO - Convert CFA Francs to Nicaraguan Cordobas

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.060536614 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 16.5189 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba

xof
XOF
nio
NIO
1 XOF0.0605366 NIO
5 XOF0.302683 NIO
10 XOF0.605366 NIO
25 XOF1.51342 NIO
50 XOF3.02683 NIO
100 XOF6.05366 NIO
500 XOF30.2683 NIO
1,000 XOF60.5366 NIO
5,000 XOF302.683 NIO
10,000 XOF605.366 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to CFA Franc

nio
NIO
xof
XOF
1 NIO16.5189 XOF
5 NIO82.5946 XOF
10 NIO165.189 XOF
25 NIO412.973 XOF
50 NIO825.946 XOF
100 NIO1,651.89 XOF
500 NIO8,259.46 XOF
1,000 NIO16,518.9 XOF
5,000 NIO82,594.6 XOF
10,000 NIO165,189 XOF

XOF to NIO Chart

1 XOF = 0 NIO

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0611220.061122
Low
0.0597200.059527
Average
0.0602970.060361
Volatility
0.39%0.47%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

, ratings