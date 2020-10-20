1 CFA Franc =
0.030241099 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 33.0676 XOF
XOF
NAD
|1 XOF
|0.0302411 NAD
|5 XOF
|0.151205 NAD
|10 XOF
|0.302411 NAD
|25 XOF
|0.756027 NAD
|50 XOF
|1.51205 NAD
|100 XOF
|3.02411 NAD
|500 XOF
|15.1205 NAD
|1,000 XOF
|30.2411 NAD
|5,000 XOF
|151.205 NAD
|10,000 XOF
|302.411 NAD
1 XOF = 0 NAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031493
|0.031493
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029276
|0.029276
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.030171
|0.030451
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.63%
The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.
