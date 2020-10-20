1 XOF to NAD - Convert CFA Francs to Namibian Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.030241099 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 33.0676 XOF

CFA Franc to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:18 UTC

1 XOF0.0302411 NAD
5 XOF0.151205 NAD
10 XOF0.302411 NAD
25 XOF0.756027 NAD
50 XOF1.51205 NAD
100 XOF3.02411 NAD
500 XOF15.1205 NAD
1,000 XOF30.2411 NAD
5,000 XOF151.205 NAD
10,000 XOF302.411 NAD

1 NAD33.0676 XOF
5 NAD165.338 XOF
10 NAD330.676 XOF
25 NAD826.69 XOF
50 NAD1,653.38 XOF
100 NAD3,306.76 XOF
500 NAD16,533.8 XOF
1,000 NAD33,067.6 XOF
5,000 NAD165,338 XOF
10,000 NAD330,676 XOF

1 CFA Franc to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0314930.031493
Low
0.0292760.029276
Average
0.0301710.030451
Volatility
0.85%0.63%

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

