1 CFA Franc =
0.105192 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZN = 9.50643 XOF
XOF
MZN
|1 XOF
|0.105192 MZN
|5 XOF
|0.52596 MZN
|10 XOF
|1.05192 MZN
|25 XOF
|2.6298 MZN
|50 XOF
|5.2596 MZN
|100 XOF
|10.5192 MZN
|500 XOF
|52.596 MZN
|1,000 XOF
|105.192 MZN
|5,000 XOF
|525.96 MZN
|10,000 XOF
|1,051.92 MZN
1 XOF = 0 MZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10580
|0.10626
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10358
|0.10338
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10445
|0.10466
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.More Mozambican Metical info
