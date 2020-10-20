1 CFA Franc =
0.0077529273 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 128.984 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
MYR
|1 XOF
|0.00775293 MYR
|5 XOF
|0.0387646 MYR
|10 XOF
|0.0775293 MYR
|25 XOF
|0.193823 MYR
|50 XOF
|0.387646 MYR
|100 XOF
|0.775293 MYR
|500 XOF
|3.87646 MYR
|1,000 XOF
|7.75293 MYR
|5,000 XOF
|38.7646 MYR
|10,000 XOF
|77.5293 MYR
1 XOF = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0078267
|0.0078694
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0076727
|0.0076727
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0077259
|0.0077628
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.32%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
