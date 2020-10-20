1 XOF to MYR - Convert CFA Francs to Malaysian Ringgits

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0077529273 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 128.984 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Malaysian Ringgit

xof
XOF
myr
MYR
1 XOF0.00775293 MYR
5 XOF0.0387646 MYR
10 XOF0.0775293 MYR
25 XOF0.193823 MYR
50 XOF0.387646 MYR
100 XOF0.775293 MYR
500 XOF3.87646 MYR
1,000 XOF7.75293 MYR
5,000 XOF38.7646 MYR
10,000 XOF77.5293 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to CFA Franc

myr
MYR
xof
XOF
1 MYR128.984 XOF
5 MYR644.918 XOF
10 MYR1,289.84 XOF
25 MYR3,224.59 XOF
50 MYR6,449.18 XOF
100 MYR12,898.4 XOF
500 MYR64,491.8 XOF
1,000 MYR128,984 XOF
5,000 MYR644,918 XOF
10,000 MYR1,289,840 XOF

XOF to MYR Chart

1 XOF = 0 MYR

1 CFA Franc to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00782670.0078694
Low
0.00767270.0076727
Average
0.00772590.0077628
Volatility
0.34%0.32%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

, ratings