1 CFA Franc =
0.077723532 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 12.8661 XOF
XOF
MUR
|1 XOF
|0.0777235 MUR
|5 XOF
|0.388618 MUR
|10 XOF
|0.777235 MUR
|25 XOF
|1.94309 MUR
|50 XOF
|3.88618 MUR
|100 XOF
|7.77235 MUR
|500 XOF
|38.8618 MUR
|1,000 XOF
|77.7235 MUR
|5,000 XOF
|388.618 MUR
|10,000 XOF
|777.235 MUR
1 XOF = 0 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.077193
|0.077951
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.075196
|0.075196
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.076437
|0.076112
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
