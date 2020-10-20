1 XOF to MRU - Convert CFA Francs to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.064789192 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 15.4347 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:27 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xof
XOF
mru
MRU
1 XOF0.0647892 MRU
5 XOF0.323946 MRU
10 XOF0.647892 MRU
25 XOF1.61973 MRU
50 XOF3.23946 MRU
100 XOF6.47892 MRU
500 XOF32.3946 MRU
1,000 XOF64.7892 MRU
5,000 XOF323.946 MRU
10,000 XOF647.892 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFA Franc

mru
MRU
xof
XOF
1 MRU15.4347 XOF
5 MRU77.1734 XOF
10 MRU154.347 XOF
25 MRU385.867 XOF
50 MRU771.734 XOF
100 MRU1,543.47 XOF
500 MRU7,717.34 XOF
1,000 MRU15,434.7 XOF
5,000 MRU77,173.4 XOF
10,000 MRU154,347 XOF

XOF to MRU Chart

1 XOF = 0 MRU

1 CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0656700.066097
Low
0.0640330.064033
Average
0.0646240.064987
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

