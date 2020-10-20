1 XOF to MMK - Convert CFA Francs to Burmese Kyats

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

3.4423863 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 0.290496 XOF

CFA Franc to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:04 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Burmese Kyat

1 XOF3.44239 MMK
5 XOF17.2119 MMK
10 XOF34.4239 MMK
25 XOF86.0597 MMK
50 XOF172.119 MMK
100 XOF344.239 MMK
500 XOF1,721.19 MMK
1,000 XOF3,442.39 MMK
5,000 XOF17,211.9 MMK
10,000 XOF34,423.9 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to CFA Franc

1 MMK0.290496 XOF
5 MMK1.45248 XOF
10 MMK2.90496 XOF
25 MMK7.2624 XOF
50 MMK14.5248 XOF
100 MMK29.0496 XOF
500 MMK145.248 XOF
1,000 MMK290.496 XOF
5,000 MMK1,452.48 XOF
10,000 MMK2,904.96 XOF

XOF to MMK Chart

1 XOF = 0 MMK

1 CFA Franc to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.49353.4935
Low
3.41683.3980
Average
3.44143.4440
Volatility
0.32%0.30%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

