1 CFA Franc =
0.093998594 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 10.6385 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.093998594 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 10.6385 XOF
XOF
MKD
|1 XOF
|0.0939986 MKD
|5 XOF
|0.469993 MKD
|10 XOF
|0.939986 MKD
|25 XOF
|2.34996 MKD
|50 XOF
|4.69993 MKD
|100 XOF
|9.39986 MKD
|500 XOF
|46.9993 MKD
|1,000 XOF
|93.9986 MKD
|5,000 XOF
|469.993 MKD
|10,000 XOF
|939.986 MKD
1 XOF = 0 MKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094449
|0.094449
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.093430
|0.092844
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.093870
|0.093867
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.More Macedonian Denar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings