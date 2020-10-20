1 CFA Franc =
0.029425356 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 33.9843 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.029425356 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 33.9843 XOF
XOF
MDL
|1 XOF
|0.0294254 MDL
|5 XOF
|0.147127 MDL
|10 XOF
|0.294254 MDL
|25 XOF
|0.735634 MDL
|50 XOF
|1.47127 MDL
|100 XOF
|2.94254 MDL
|500 XOF
|14.7127 MDL
|1,000 XOF
|29.4254 MDL
|5,000 XOF
|147.127 MDL
|10,000 XOF
|294.254 MDL
1 XOF = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029381
|0.029429
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028891
|0.028558
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029155
|0.029094
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.39%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings