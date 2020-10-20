1 CFA Franc =
0.0080237228 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 124.630 XOF
|1 XOF
|0.00802372 LYD
|5 XOF
|0.0401186 LYD
|10 XOF
|0.0802372 LYD
|25 XOF
|0.200593 LYD
|50 XOF
|0.401186 LYD
|100 XOF
|0.802372 LYD
|500 XOF
|4.01186 LYD
|1,000 XOF
|8.02372 LYD
|5,000 XOF
|40.1186 LYD
|10,000 XOF
|80.2372 LYD
1 XOF = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0080642
|0.0080676
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0078843
|0.0078242
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0079589
|0.0079674
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
