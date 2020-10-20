1 XOF to LSL - Convert CFA Francs to Basotho Maloti

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.030303471 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 32.9995 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:28 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Basotho Loti

xof
XOF
lsl
LSL
1 XOF0.0303035 LSL
5 XOF0.151517 LSL
10 XOF0.303035 LSL
25 XOF0.757587 LSL
50 XOF1.51517 LSL
100 XOF3.03035 LSL
500 XOF15.1517 LSL
1,000 XOF30.3035 LSL
5,000 XOF151.517 LSL
10,000 XOF303.035 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to CFA Franc

lsl
LSL
xof
XOF
1 LSL32.9995 XOF
5 LSL164.998 XOF
10 LSL329.995 XOF
25 LSL824.988 XOF
50 LSL1,649.98 XOF
100 LSL3,299.95 XOF
500 LSL16,499.8 XOF
1,000 LSL32,999.5 XOF
5,000 LSL164,998 XOF
10,000 LSL329,995 XOF

XOF to LSL Chart

1 XOF = 0 LSL

1 CFA Franc to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0314930.031493
Low
0.0292760.029276
Average
0.0301710.030451
Volatility
0.85%0.63%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

