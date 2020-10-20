1 CFA Franc =
0.31992682 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 3.12571 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
LRD
|1 XOF
|0.319927 LRD
|5 XOF
|1.59963 LRD
|10 XOF
|3.19927 LRD
|25 XOF
|7.99817 LRD
|50 XOF
|15.9963 LRD
|100 XOF
|31.9927 LRD
|500 XOF
|159.963 LRD
|1,000 XOF
|319.927 LRD
|5,000 XOF
|1,599.63 LRD
|10,000 XOF
|3,199.27 LRD
1 XOF = 0 LRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32227
|0.32227
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31561
|0.31063
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.31847
|0.31778
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.More Liberian Dollar info
