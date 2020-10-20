1 XOF to LAK - Convert CFA Francs to Lao Kips

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

36.472755 Lao Kips

1 LAK = 0.0274177 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Lao Kip conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:17 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Lao Kip

xof
XOF
lak
LAK
1 XOF36.4728 LAK
5 XOF182.364 LAK
10 XOF364.728 LAK
25 XOF911.819 LAK
50 XOF1,823.64 LAK
100 XOF3,647.28 LAK
500 XOF18,236.4 LAK
1,000 XOF36,472.8 LAK
5,000 XOF182,364 LAK
10,000 XOF364,728 LAK

Convert Lao Kip to CFA Franc

lak
LAK
xof
XOF
1 LAK0.0274177 XOF
5 LAK0.137089 XOF
10 LAK0.274177 XOF
25 LAK0.685443 XOF
50 LAK1.37089 XOF
100 LAK2.74177 XOF
500 LAK13.7089 XOF
1,000 LAK27.4177 XOF
5,000 LAK137.089 XOF
10,000 LAK274.177 XOF

XOF to LAK Chart

1 XOF = 0 LAK

1 CFA Franc to Lao Kip stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
36.30736.307
Low
35.28434.235
Average
35.76035.290
Volatility
0.55%0.56%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

