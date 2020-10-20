1 XOF to KZT - Convert CFA Francs to Kazakhstani Tenge

1 CFA Franc =

0.78098344 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 1.28044 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:17 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge

1 XOF0.780983 KZT
5 XOF3.90492 KZT
10 XOF7.80983 KZT
25 XOF19.5246 KZT
50 XOF39.0492 KZT
100 XOF78.0983 KZT
500 XOF390.492 KZT
1,000 XOF780.983 KZT
5,000 XOF3,904.92 KZT
10,000 XOF7,809.83 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to CFA Franc

1 KZT1.28044 XOF
5 KZT6.40218 XOF
10 KZT12.8044 XOF
25 KZT32.0109 XOF
50 KZT64.0218 XOF
100 KZT128.044 XOF
500 KZT640.218 XOF
1,000 KZT1,280.44 XOF
5,000 KZT6,402.18 XOF
10,000 KZT12,804.4 XOF

XOF to KZT Chart

1 XOF = 0 KZT

1 CFA Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.776440.77644
Low
0.735380.71873
Average
0.751450.73680
Volatility
0.53%0.42%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

